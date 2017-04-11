2017 JDRF Dream Gala – Mad for a Cure

Posted 8:58 am, April 11, 2017, by

Greg Dutra will host the 2017 JDRF Dream Gala – Mad for a Cure.  The event is April 15th. The Cocktail Reception & Silent Auction start at 530pm at the Hyatt Regency Downtown Denver Hotel. Greg got a chance to meet a few of the JDRF Ambassadors.