× 2 hurt in townhome fire in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Two people were injured when a townhome caught fire in Northglenn late Tuesday night.

The fire was in the 11600 block of Community Center Drive.

PIO on scene of townhome fire. Two people being attended to for injuries. Still working on getting fire out in basement. pic.twitter.com/dcHEATPaxB — North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) April 12, 2017

North Metro and Thornton fire crews responded to offer mutual aid.

This story is developing and will be updated when we get more information.