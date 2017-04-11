15 wild horses from the Sand Wash HMA find new homes

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. — The Bureau of Land Management found loving homes for 15 wild horses on Tuesday, all from the Sand Wash Basin‘s Herd Management Area (HMA) located in Moffat County.

Located in Northwest Colorado, this is home to one of the few remaining herds of free-roaming wild mustangs in the United States. It is also a destination for 4-wheeler and dirt bike enthusiasts.

Since 1971 the Bureau of Land Management has placed more than 235,000 wild horses and burros into private care. Many becoming pleasure, show, or work horses.

Tuesday’s adoptions were made possible, in part, by the Great Escape Mustang Sanctuary in Deer Trail, Colo. An organization that helps with herd documentation and fertility control, as well as mustang training, adoption, and sanctuary.

For more information on the adoption and sale of wild horses through the Bureau of Land Management, you can visit their website at here.