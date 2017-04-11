12-year-old California boy dies in ski accident at Breckenridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. -- A 12-year-old California boy died after a skiing accident at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Saturday.

The accident happened about 2 p.m. when the boy collided with a tree stump near the beginner Springmeier Run, the Summit County Sheriff's Office said.

He was flown by a Flight for Life helicopter to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, where he was pronounced dead Sunday morning.

The Summit County Coroner's Office identified the boy as Logan Goodwin of Hermosa Beach, Calif., the Summit Daily reported. The coroner ruled the boy died of blunt-force trauma to the abdomen and ruled the death as accidental.

It was at least the 13th skiing or snowboarding death at Colorado resorts this season, including five at Breckenridge.

On Dec. 19, 48-year-old Kevin Pitts of Longmont died at Breckenridge after colliding with a tree on Alpine Alley run, not far from the Imperial Express SuperChair.

On Jan. 12, 47-year-old Sean Haberthier of Denver, was reported missing from Breckenridge. The next day, he was found on Lower Boneyard, an expert run not far from the Peak 8 lift.

Haberthier was taken to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco where he was pronounced dead of a severe skull fracture after skiing into a tree. He was not wearing a helmet.

On Feb. 10, a 26-year-old man from Mexico died on an advance run while skiing at Breckenridge. The resort’s ski patrol responded to the incident, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

On March 3, 15-year-old Tess Smith of Wichita, Kan., died after breaking a leg in a skiing accident at Breckenridge. Smith was talking with ski patrol when she suddenly lost consciousness.

She was taken to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora, where she was kept on life support so her organs could be harvested and donated. She died March 5, the family said.

The Summit Daily reported the 13 deaths are the most at Colorado resorts since 2011-12, when 22 people died while skiing or snowboarding.