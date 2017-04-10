× Woman reported missing from Greenwood Village after going outside for cigarette

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A 25-year-old woman has been missing for more than a week after she stepped outside of a hotel room to smoke a cigarette and never returned, the Greenwood Village Police Department said.

Bethany Luttrell was last seen at the Sheraton Hotel at 7007 S. Clinton St. about 3 a.m. April 2. She was last seen wearing black pajama bottoms, a camouflage fleece jacket and black shoes.

She’s described as a white woman, 5-foot-5 and about 150 pounds with hazel eyes and reddish dyed hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-486-8264 or email smalafronte@greenwoodvillage.com.