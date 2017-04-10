× Windy weekend weather to calm as Denver warms to near 80 this week

DENVER — Sunday felt very strong wind across the state, particularly the Northern Front Range. That wind will calm for a few days as temperatures warm-up for the week.

Monday morning’s wind far calmer than that of Sunday. Here are the top wind reports from the weekend:

Sunday's wind will be calming today, thankfully. Here are the top reports from yesterday. pic.twitter.com/XbZei7MX92 — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) April 10, 2017

The wind will return later in the workweek – Thursday and Friday in particular.

At that same time, temperatures will be back into the 70s to near 80 after Monday’s 60-degree high.

Yes, those temperatures combined with a wind will mean the fire danger will need to be watched day after day. Although there’s the slightest chance of rain late Tuesday into early Wednesday, we are in a holding pattern for a significant storm system.

The next best chance of widespread rain and mountain snow will be next week.

With that said, this week will be safe to wash your cars and plan for the outdoors.

