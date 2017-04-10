Watch live: April the giraffe increases pacing as wait for birth continues

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe’s pacing has picked up, another good sign that the birth of her fourth calf is closer, zookeepers with Animal Adventure Park said Monday.

“Moms will get very ‘pacey’ before and during birth,” officials wrote on Facebook.

There have been no significant changes in the giraffe’s physical appearance and none is to be expected, officials said.

“We are waiting for increased pacing to indicate an active labor situation has begun, in addition to pushing/contractions,” officials said.

The zoo began live-streaming the giraffe on Feb. 23 and the giraffe has gained worldwide attention as several thousand people watch daily, hoping to see the birth.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.