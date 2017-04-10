Ultrasound appears to show twin babies kissing inside mother’s womb

CROYDON, Pa. – A woman who is 24 weeks pregnant with twins shared her ultrasound last week that has since gone viral.

When Carissa Gill and her boyfriend Randy of Croydon, Pa. got her ultrasound, it showed their identical twin babies, who they have reportedly named Isabella and Callie, appearing to share a kiss in her womb.

“I would love to share this story with the world,” Gill told WTXF-TV. “Pregnancy is a beautiful thing to capture, especially when you get to see moments like this.”

“Isabella giving her sissy Callie a kiss on the cheek,” Gil wrote in the caption of one of the ultrasound photos, according to Daily Mail.

The image was posted to Instagram by Fetal Vision Imaging in Philadelphia.

Congratulations Carissa and Randy with your kissing twins! Thank you for coming to Fetal Vision, we hope you enjoyed your experience with us! #FetalVision #KissingTwins #HDUltrasound www.FetalVisionImaging.com A post shared by Fetal Vision (@fetalvision) on Apr 4, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT