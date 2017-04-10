Spring Cleaning – The Struggle is REAL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a dirty little secret: the Spring cleaning struggle is real. If you're not excited about those annual chores, you're not alone. According to a recent survey released by Sparefoot, 54% of Americans would rather do taxes than Spring clean. Despite the dread, 78% say they will roll up their sleeves and do it. Americans spend an average of four day Spring cleaning.

The kitchen, bedrooms and bathrooms take priority. But something that often gets overlooked are the filters in your heating and air system, which should be replaced every three months or so. Dave White from Home Depot gives us some tips on Spring cleaning your filters.

And don't forget to clean your windows- it's one of the easiest ways to brighten up your home!