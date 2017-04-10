× Peace Corps volunteer from Broomfield found dead in Panama

PANAMA CITY – Peace Corps volunteer and Broomfield resident Cody Oser died this weekend in Panama, the Peace Corps said in a statement.

Oser was a graduate of Broomfield High School and Colorado State University, where he earned a degree in civil engineering.

In a statement, The Peace Corps confirmed that Oser died Saturday in the Comarca Ngäbe Bugle region of Panama. His body was found in a stream.

“Cody’s enthusiasm for helping others and knack for problem solving were remarkable and are a few of the many reasons he was so well-liked among fellow volunteers and in his community,” Acting Director Sheila Crowley said.

“His passing is a profound loss for the Peace Corps community as we mourn along with his family and friends,” Crowley added.

ABC News reports that it is unknown how Oser died and that his death is still under investigation.

Reports say that he had no visible wounds and still had all his personal belongings on him.

Oser is survived by his parents, Lynnette and Steven Oser, his brother and sister-in-law Gabriel and Joanna Oser and his sister and brother-in-law Abbe and Jamie Gilroy.