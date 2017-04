× One dead after SUV, 2 motorcycles crash in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A motorcyclist died after two motorcyclists and a SUV collided at the intersection of Swallow Road and College Avenue in Fort Collins on around 7:24 p.m. Monday night, police said.

The other motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

No further information was immediately available.

The intersection was closed while officials investigated.