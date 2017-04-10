Colorado’s Neil Gorsuch sworn in as Supreme Court justice

WASHINGTON — Judge Neil Gorsuch was sworn in as the newest Supreme Court justice on Monday morning.

The 49-year-old, who sat on the who sits on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver and lives in Boulder, was approved Friday by the Senate after a fierce fight from Democrats.

Gorsuch took the first of two swearing-in ceremonies in a private ceremony at the court, with Chief Justice John Roberts administering the constitutional oath.

A public ceremony will be held later Monday morning at the White House, where Justice Anthony Kennedy will swear him in.

After a lifetime of preparation and several grueling weeks as a nominee, Gorsuch will start his tenure as the junior-most justice. The new guy. The rookie.

Sure, his vote on a dream docket of constitutional and statutory cases will be equal to any other justice. They all wear the same black robes, after all.

But someone has to open the doors and lead the cafeteria committee.

With no time to catch his breath after meeting with more than 80 senators, enduring 20-plus hours of testimony and watching the Senate go nuclear over his nomination, the fourth-generation Coloradan who lives in Boulder will have to learn quickly.

And even though he served as a clerk at the highest court in the early 1990s, he’ll still have to adjust to the peculiar place that is the Supreme Court. It’s steeped in tradition and seniority weighs heavily.

The junior-most justice starts off at the bottom of the heap, sits on a far wing of the bench and speaks last at conference.

Indeed, the conference — the regular closed-door meeting where the justices discuss cases — has an unusual tradition.

Only justices are allowed to attend. No clerks, no assistants, just the nine. And the junior-most justice is assigned the task of answering the door. Seriously.

It’s a job Justice Elena Kagan, confirmed to the bench in 2010, is likely relieved to relinquish.

She lightheartedly described the job qualifications at a Princeton appearance in 2014.

“The junior justice has to answer the door,” she began. “I mean literally, if there is a knock on the door, and I don’t hear it — there will not be a single other person who will move, they will just all stare at me until I figure out ‘oh, I guess somebody knocked on the door.'”

Why might people knock on the door?

“It’s like ‘knock knock, Justice X forgot his glasses’ … ‘knock knock, Justice Y forgot her coffee,'” she said.

“So there I am popping up and down. I think that is a form of hazing, don’t you?”

What’s for lunch?

Besides conference duties, the junior justice is also traditionally assigned to the cafeteria committee.

The court is a close-knit place, and staff and a number of the justices divide up into committees dedicated to the functioning of the institution.

One lofty assignment — often doled out to senior justices — is the budget committee.

The cafeteria committee is a decidedly less lofty assignment. Justice Stephen Breyer served there for a near record-breaking 11 years during a stretch when the court’s membership didn’t change.

Gorsuch will have popular shoes to fill. Kagan gained the instant respect of colleagues, clerks and beat journalists when she spearheaded the installation of a frozen yogurt machine.

Help from your new friends

The new job comes with no handbook, no orientation sessions. Other justices in their early days have leaned on their colleagues.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor relied upon Justice John Paul Stevens to serve as a mentor in her first several weeks. In 2016, she called him her “barometer” in part because he assured her that it was OK to be a solo voice at times.

“He gave me the courage to understand that some things just have to be thought about,” she said during an appearance at the University of Wisconsin Law School.

Justice Clarence Thomas credited the late Justice Antonin Scalia with helping him learn the ropes.

“I can honestly say that as beat up as I was when I got there with the workload, I don’t know how I would have gotten through if he hadn’t been there,” he told an audience hosted by the Federalist Society in 2013.

In 2015, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg recalled being dismayed about her first opinion assignment in 1993 because it dealt with an impossibly complicated congressional law.

She thought her first opinion might be more of a softball. Justice Sandra Day O’Connor came to her rescue with her usual straightforward advice.

“Just do it,” the first female justice on the bench told the second.

When the opinion was released in court, O’Connor slipped her a note, Ginsburg recalled.

“This is your first opinion of the court, it is a fine one and I look forward to many more,” the note read.