More people calling Uber, Lyft to get to emergency rooms

LOS ANGELES — Ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft are seeing an increase in customers asking to be taken to the emergency room.

It’s mostly in an effort to save money.

The average cost of a trip to the emergency room can run anywhere from $200 to $1,700, depending on insurance coverage.

Some riders say they also like the idea of using a ride-sharing service because they can choose which hospital they’re taken to.

Uber said in a statement that its service is not a substitute for law enforcement or medical professionals, and that people should call 911 in a medical emergency.