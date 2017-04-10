‘Messages from mom’ freeway signs hope to curb distracted driving in Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. – Do you ever feel like your mom is always watching you? Well, now some drivers in Oregon might be feeling that way with new freeway signs from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

According to KTVL, the signs along Interstate 5 are part of the “Messages from Mom” campaign that uses some common mom advice to light up the signs.

A pilot program is hoping to make Oregon roads safer by writing catchy billboard signs. @JKCorden https://t.co/SVlkfAklKS pic.twitter.com/nbePAHI5Vr — KEZI 9 NEWS (@KEZI9) April 10, 2017

Some of the examples include: “Drop the phone because I said so, that’s why,” “Put the phone away, I’m going to count to 3,” and “Don’t text and drive… and eat your vegetables.”

All of the messages are signed by “Mom.”

The signs will last through the end of the month. And you can even send your creative mom advice to the Oregon Department of Transportation on Facebook and Twitter.