Man killed in ATV crash near Rifle

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. – The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident Saturday at approximately the nine mile marker of the JQS Road near Rifle, CO.

The accident involved a single ATV with a male driver. The call came in around 3:40 p.m.

The initial report said that the driver of the ATV lost control of his vehicle and rolled down an embankment near a switchback in the road.

The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time. A friend in the area called 911.

EMS responded from Colorado River Fire Rescue and Care Flight was also called in. The man was declared dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been identified.