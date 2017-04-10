Judge in high-profile cases killed outside Chicago home

CHICAGO — A judge involved in several high-profile cases in Chicago was shot and killed outside his home Monday morning, police said.

Cook County Judge Raymond Myles, 66, and a 52-year-old woman were shot outside the home on Chicago’s South Side, police said.

The woman, described as “a close associate of the judge,” is expected to survive, Chicago police Chief of Detectives Melissa Staples said.

Myles was involved in the case against William Balfour, who was convicted of killing singer and actress Jennifer Hudson’s mother, brother and 7-year-old nephew, WGN reported.

The judge was also involved in the trial of the 1993 massacre at a Brown’s Chicken fast food location in Palatine, Ill., WGN reported.

Staples said it was not clear whether Myles was targeted because of his work as a judge.

“We’re investigating a multitude of possible leads,” she said.

Police said the woman was walking out of a home around 5 a.m. when she encountered the gunman.

“Upon hearing the commotion and the gunshot, Judge Myles exited his residence to investigate,” Staples said.

Myles and the shooter exchanged words, and the gunman shot Myles multiple times.

Staples said the two victims were known to regularly leave the home around 5 a.m.

“They would tend to go work out every morning together,” Staples said.

Police said they are investigating whether robbery might have been a motive, but so far, it does not appear any property was stolen.

Authorities have not released a detailed description of the gunman, who remains at large. The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the killer.