The Denver Grill Cheese Festival is happening April 12, 2017.

The event quickly sold out, but Mike Keuler from So Damn Gouda stopped by Good Day Colorado.

Keuler shows how to make a "bloody mary" inspired Grilled Cheese that adds a unique twist to your melted sandwich.

Denver Grilled Cheese Festival will benefit Imagination Library of Denver in support of children's literacy.