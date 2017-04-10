Glass bottom pool extends 10 feet over the edge of 40-story building

HOUSTON — If you’ve ever wanted to feel like you were floating in water and walking on air at the same time, there’s a swimming pool in Texas you have to see to believe.
The Market Square Tower in Houston has a pool on the “Sky Deck” with a glass bottom section that extends 10 feet out over the edge of the 42nd floor.
It’s the tallest pool in Texas and the first “sky pool” in the state, officials said on Instagram.
The building, located on Preston Street between Louisiana and Milam streets, offers studios, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, as well as penthouses.
One-bedroom apartments start at about $2,100 a month, Travel and Leisure reported. A penthouse can be yours for about $18,700 a month, according to Circa.
Market Square Tower also has a poker suite, virtual golf, a movie theater, a basketball court, a billiards room and a grand ballroom. You can check out the amenities, floor plans and availability here.