Glass bottom pool extends 10 feet over the edge of 40-story building

HOUSTON — If you’ve ever wanted to feel like you were floating in water and walking on air at the same time, there’s a swimming pool in Texas you have to see to believe.

The Market Square Tower in Houston has a pool on the “Sky Deck” with a glass bottom section that extends 10 feet out over the edge of the 42nd floor.

Market Square Tower offers a living experience like nothing Houston has ever seen. Come live the tower life.. #marketsquaretower #glassbottompool #livethetowerlife #luxuryliving #redefiningluxury #thegoldstandard #tallestpoolintexas #rooftop A post shared by Market Square Tower (@marketsquaretower) on Apr 6, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

It’s the tallest pool in Texas and the first “sky pool” in the state, officials said on Instagram.

Hot Houston days make the rooftop pool at Market Square Tower all the more enticing. Visit our website for more information. #MarketSquareTower A post shared by Market Square Tower (@marketsquaretower) on Aug 5, 2016 at 2:42pm PDT

The building, located on Preston Street between Louisiana and Milam streets, offers studios, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, as well as penthouses.

Swimming in the sky! This is the view from the balcony of our South Penthouse 🌊☁️ We have 4 Penthouses available for lease. #MarketSquareTower #luxury #highrise #houston #TallestPoolInTexas A post shared by Market Square Tower (@marketsquaretower) on Apr 7, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

One-bedroom apartments start at about $2,100 a month, Travel and Leisure reported. A penthouse can be yours for about $18,700 a month, according to Circa.

Market Square Tower also has a poker suite, virtual golf, a movie theater, a basketball court, a billiards room and a grand ballroom. You can check out the amenities, floor plans and availability here.