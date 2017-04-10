× Gas prices spike as summer nears

DENVER — You may have noticed a big jump in prices at the pump recently.

GasBuddy.com says prices in Denver have climbed more than seven cents a gallon in the past week.

Factoring in that spike, the new average is $2.24.

Analysts say rising oil costs, the situation in Syria and the transition to summer gasoline are all factors in the increase.

There are ways you can save a few cents when fueling up: