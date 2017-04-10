Watch live: FOX31 News at 5 p.m.

Gas prices spike as summer nears

Posted 5:05 pm, April 10, 2017, by , Updated at 05:07PM, April 10, 2017
Gas price sign July 27, 2015

Gas price sign

DENVER — You may have noticed a big jump in prices at the pump recently.

GasBuddy.com says prices in Denver have climbed more than seven cents a gallon in the past week.

Factoring in that spike, the new average is $2.24.

Analysts say rising oil costs, the situation in Syria and the transition to summer gasoline are all factors in the increase.

There are ways you can save a few cents when fueling up:

  • Avoid High Speeds
  • Do Not Accelerate or Brake Hard
  • Keep Tires Properly Inflated
  • Use A/C Sparingly
  • Keep Windows Closed
  • Service Vehicle Regularly
  • Use Cruise Control
  • Avoid Heavy Loads
  • Avoid Long Idles
  • Purchase a Fuel Efficient Vehicle
Related stories