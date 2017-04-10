Gas prices spike as summer nears
DENVER — You may have noticed a big jump in prices at the pump recently.
GasBuddy.com says prices in Denver have climbed more than seven cents a gallon in the past week.
Factoring in that spike, the new average is $2.24.
Analysts say rising oil costs, the situation in Syria and the transition to summer gasoline are all factors in the increase.
There are ways you can save a few cents when fueling up:
- Avoid High Speeds
- Do Not Accelerate or Brake Hard
- Keep Tires Properly Inflated
- Use A/C Sparingly
- Keep Windows Closed
- Service Vehicle Regularly
- Use Cruise Control
- Avoid Heavy Loads
- Avoid Long Idles
- Purchase a Fuel Efficient Vehicle