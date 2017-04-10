× Former State Treasurer Democrat Cary Kennedy announces candidacy for governor

DENVER – Monday, Democrat Cary Kennedy, former Colorado State Treasurer and CFO and Deputy Mayor of Denver, announced her candidacy for Governor of Colorado live on Facebook.

“I am running for governor because I love Colorado. If we invest in our people, manage our money responsibly, and protect the Colorado we love, we can ensure that everyone here can benefit from our progress,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy grew up in Colorado and graduated from Denver’s Manual High School.

Congressman Ed Perlmutter, D-Golden, announced Sunday that he is running for governor.

Perlmutter’s announcement was not necessarily a surprise after the news former Sen. Ken Salazar decided not to run.

Former State Sen. Mike Johnston is already in the race and raising money. Businessman Noel Ginsburg is also running. Congressman Jared Polis has not ruled out running.

On the Republican side, several people have already filed paperwork to run, including former State Rep. Victor Mitchell and Araphahoe District Attorney George Brauchler.

Other rumored names include State Treasurer Walker Stapleton and former Colorado State University athletic director Jack Graham.

Gov. John Hickenlooper, who is term limited, will be in office until January 2019.