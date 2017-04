Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Doors Open Denver Art Exhibit

It’s the cool new event that will let you explore our city inside out...it's called "Doors Open Denver" presented by the Denver Architectural Foundation.

The two day event will take place at Union Station on April 29th and 30th.

They're offering everything from guided tours throughout the city to an art exhibit with unique hairstyles inspired by some of Denver's iconic buildings.

http://doorsopendenver.com/