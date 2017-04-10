× Diners reveal “secret menu” items at favorite restaurants

After Starbucks added an item from its secret menu called the “medicine ball” to its official menu, consumers are revealing other unknown menu items they’ve discovered at popular chain restaurants.

At McDonalds: If you can’t choose between a McFlurry or an apple pie, just ask servers to combine the two.

At Subway: You can order a “pizza sub” made of pepperoni, marinara sauce and cheese.

At Chipotle: Instead of a regular burrito, a “quesarito” replaces the tortilla with a cheese quesadilla.

At Five Guys: order a “patty melt” by adding a beef patty to a grilled cheese.