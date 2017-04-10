Daybreak Delights: Coconut Cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make a Coconut Cake for Easter.

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Coconut Cake

1/2 cup (1 Stick) Unsalted Butter

1 2/3 cups Granulated Sugar

2 3/4 cups All Purpose Flour

1/4 teaspoon Course Salt

1 1/4 cup Cold Water

1 teaspoon Coconut Extract

2 tsp Baking Powder

4 eggs separated

Beat egg whites until stiff but not dry, add baking powder, 1 teaspoon at a time. remove from mixer and scrap from mixing bowl into another bowl set aside.

In the used mixing bowl Cream butter and Sugar together, then add the egg yolks. Sift flour and salt together, and add to butter mixture alternately with cold water, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Add coconut extract, then fold the cake batter with the beaten stiff egg whites and bake at 350 degrees. Pour batter into two greased and floured 8 inch round cake pans.

Cake=20-30 minutes, Test with a toothpick before removing from oven.

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Coconut Buttercream

3 sticks unsalted butter, at room temp

6 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon coconut extract

1 Tablespoon half and half

In an electric mixer combine all ingredients and beat for 3-5 minutes until mixture is completely combined and the frosting is lightened and fluffy.

To finish the look sprinkle with shredded coconut! Enjoy!