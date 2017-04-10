CSU students taking precautions in wake of campus assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- A sexual assault is something no college students wants to imagine, but unfortunately it happens every month on just about every college campus across the country.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, 1 out of every 4 female college students will be sexually assaulted before they graduate. However, most victims of sexual assault never report the attack to police.

"I think it should be talked about and people should be aware of the risk," said Kara Billington, a freshman at Colorado State University.

On Sunday, the reality of sexual assault hit home for students at CSU. Police say two men wearing hoodies robbed and sexually assaulted a woman near the intersection of Pitkin Meridian. The attack happened right near a dorm and the college's new football stadium.

"I looked up the address and it was literally a block from my dorm. It happened right there. It's crazy," said Billington.

The attackers have yet to be arrested, and police have not released a very detailed description of what they look like.

Experts say assaults like the one at CSU are rare. Most victims know their attackers. However, sexual assaults happen more often that students realize.

CSU police received 22 reports of rape or fondling in 2015, and last year CSU's Women and Gender Advocacy Center served 484 people affected by interpersonal violence, which includes sexual assault. That's up from 211 students the year before.

"I definitely feel maybe a false sense of security," said Billington. "After hearing about the assault I just panicked. Honestly, that could have easily been me," added Lou Elias, a freshman.

It's a wake-up call that has many students now rethinking their daily routines.

"I'm definitely going to be more cautious about it. I tend to walk with my headphones in," said Billington.

"I won't take walks late at night anymore because of it. If I wear headphones I make sure the music is really so I can hear someone walking behind me. I'm now extra vigilant," added another student.