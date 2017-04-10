Crib Simulates a Car Ride to Put Your Baby to Sleep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our producer Cori says she often dreamed of a product like this when her son was a baby, and would only fall asleep if he was in the car. It's a prototype of a crib that simulates a ride in the car. From the outside, the Max Motor Dreams looks like a designer bassinet, except with the Ford logo. A speaker under the baby plays gentle engine sounds, while the base of the crib slowly rocks from side to side. The rim of the crib has LED's that simulate a car passing under street lights. Ford is considering mass producing the crib.