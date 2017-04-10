Our producer Cori says she often dreamed of a product like this when her son was a baby, and would only fall asleep if he was in the car. It's a prototype of a crib that simulates a ride in the car. From the outside, the Max Motor Dreams looks like a designer bassinet, except with the Ford logo. A speaker under the baby plays gentle engine sounds, while the base of the crib slowly rocks from side to side. The rim of the crib has LED's that simulate a car passing under street lights. Ford is considering mass producing the crib.
Crib Simulates a Car Ride to Put Your Baby to Sleep
-
Ford makes crib that acts like car
-
Baby carriers, cribs, strollers linked to thousands of injuries every year
-
14-month-old gets ‘evicted’ in viral pregnancy announcement
-
Woman’s unborn baby, husband killed in California crash; suspected DUI driver arrested
-
CDOT, Panasonic to turn I-70 into a ‘smart highway’
-
-
Tesla is now worth more than Ford — and soon could overtake GM
-
Driver falls asleep, crashes into Highlands Ranch home
-
Man buys lottery ticket after trees in 2 cities fall on his vehicles the same night
-
Woman 8 months pregnant fights off robber at California convenience store
-
Washington mother shares heartbreaking photo of 4-year-old daughter’s last car ride home
-
-
Police find 3-month-old baby from stolen truck; suspect being sought
-
Indiana man, woman overdose before vehicle crashes with baby in back seat
-
Consumer Reports releases top auto picks of 2017