Contractor exposed by Problem Solvers sentenced to 5 years in prison

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A home improvement contractor will spend the next five years in prison for defrauding 19 victims, some of them elderly, of more than $130,000.

John Ivers pleaded guilty in February to felony charges related to his company Honey Won’t Do.

Ivers took money from customers as deposits for various home improvement projects, but failed to do or complete the jobs.

In most cases, the customers only received measurements and drawings for the projects.

The charges allege Ivers used the money for personal and business expenses not related to any particular project.

Several victims told the judge they spent their savings for work that was never done and cannot afford to have it done by another contractor.

Documents obtained last May by the FOX31 Problem Solvers showed Ivers’ company had numerous complaints and an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau.