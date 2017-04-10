Castle Rock police search for suspects responsible for nearly 20 car break-ins

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Castle Rock Police Department is asking for the public’s help as officers investigate a series of break-ins that happened early Monday morning in The Meadows.

Around 3 a.m., Castle Rock Police responded to a call of possible trespassing along Springbriar Drive in The Meadows.

When officers arrived, the suspects fled in a stolen vehicle. After a short pursuit, officers ended the chase.

The driver was described as a black male, between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-0 with a thin build. He was wearing a dark hoodie at the time. There was a passenger in the vehicle, also described as a black male.

The suspects were last seen driving a maroon 2012 Cadillac SRX with Colorado license plates QMU701. The vehicle was stolen from unincorporated Douglas County several days ago, according to officials with Castle Rock police.

Officers believe the suspects were involved in as many as 19 car break-ins throughout the neighborhood.

Castle Rock Police offered the following safety tips to keep your car safe:

• lock your car doors

• close car windows

• remove valuables from your car

Anyone with information pertaining to the crimes is asked to call Castle Rock police.