Broncos 2017 preseason schedule released

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — You can officially start thinking about football season again. The Denver Broncos 2017 preseason schedule was announced on Monday afternoon.

The games will be the first four games for new head coach Vance Joseph.

Denver will kick off the preseason on the road with a trip to Chicago to face the Bears in week 1 (Aug. 10-13) and then travel to San Francisco in week 2 (Aug. 17-20) to play the 49ers.

The Broncos will return home in week 3 (Aug 24-27) to host the Green Bay Packers and finish in week 4 facing the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 31.

The specific dates and times for the preseason games will be released when the NFL announces the Broncos regular-season schedule later this month.

