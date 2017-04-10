At least 4 injured after shooting at Southern California elementary school

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — At least four people were injured after a shooter walked on to a Southern California elementary school and opened fire in a possible murder-suicide on Monday morning, KTLA reported.

The shooter was possibly down at North Park Elementary School campus in San Bernardino, which is about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

San Bernardino police chief Jarrod Burguan said the shooting happened in a classroom at the school. Two of the victims were students and were taken to a hospital.

Students at nearby Cal State San Bernardino were told to shelter in place amid the report of the active shooter a few blocks away, the university said.

In December 2015, 14 people were killed and 22 others were injured in an Islamic terrorist attack during a Christmas party in San Bernardino.