Aspen Skiing Co. acquires Steamboat, operator of Winter Park resort

DENVER — Aspen Skiing Co. and KSL Capital Partners announced Monday they had acquired Intrawest Resorts for $1.5 billion, giving them control of Winter Park and Steamboat ski areas.

Aspen Skiing Co. and KSL will take the company private and assume Intrawest’s debt.

“Both Aspen and KSL are committed to helping Intrawest accelerate our plans to bring more value to our guests, more opportunities for our employees and more investment into our local communities,” Intrawest CEO Thomas Marano said in a statement.

The move will add to Aspen Skiing’s four resorts: Snowmass, Buttermilk, Aspen Mountain and Aspen Highlands.