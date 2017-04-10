× Aaron Hernandez murder trial: Lawyer objects to choice of white woman for jury foreperson

FALL RIVER, Mass. — As jurors deliberate the fate of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, the judge is sparring with one of the defense attorneys over allegations of racism.

According to the Boston Herald, Hernandez’s defense team objected to the judge’s selection of a white woman to serve as foreperson of the jury. The majority of the 12 deliberating jurors are minorities.

The defense team made the objection last week, saying his choice had “extraordinarily troubling racial overtones,” the Herald reported.

“We find it offensive that with the jury predominantly filled with people of color, they cannot self-govern. We think it violates Mr. Hernandez’s due process rights,” the Herald quoted attorney Ronald Sullivan Jr. as saying.

On Monday, Suffolk Superior Court Judge Jeffrey A. Locke said he found Sullivan’s accusation both offensive and shocking.

“Frankly, I find it astounding that you would make that claim,” the Boston Globe quoted Judge Locke as saying.

According to the Globe, Sullivan argued that he did not object to the woman being selected to be the foreperson but said that she should not have been chosen before the three alternates were drawn.

Yahoo! Sports writer Dan Wetzel explained how that impacted the makeup of the jury:

“[The] selection occurred before the three alternates were chosen via lottery. This assured a white woman was on the jury and thus decreased the odds of an additional person of color. “By picking the white woman first, that left 14 jurors for 11 spots via blind draw. The final makeup of the jury is, by the estimation of the court, two white women, two white men, two black women, one black man, three Hispanic women, one Hispanic man and one Asian man.”

The murder case

In April 2015, the jury found Hernandez guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Odin Lloyd June 2013 .

Lloyd was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancée when he was shot six times in an industrial park near Hernandez’s home.

The jury had been deliberating since April 7.

Hernandez was also found guilty of carrying a firearm without a license, two counts of carrying a large-capacity firearm, possession of ammunition with an FID card and possession of a firearm with an FID card.

A judge later sentenced Hernandez to life in prison without the possibility of parole, a mandatory move under Massachusetts law after for first-degree murder convictions.

During closing arguments, Hernandez’s lawyer said his client was at the scene when Lloyd was killed but he said Hernandez’s two friends committed the crime.

Prosecutors argued that Hernandez planned the killing, then helped cover it up.