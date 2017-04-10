A golden sandwich made for a King!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN -- If you love Elvis Presley, you'll certainly love Nick's Cafe in Golden. Aside from serving out food, the diner also acts as a tribute to 'The King'.

"He’s probably the kindest person I’ve ever met," recalled Nick Andurlakis, owner of the cafe.

Nick first met Elvis when he was 16 years-old. He was working at a Colorado steakhouse when some visitors asked if they could bring in a special guest.

"One night they called me up and said, ‘We have a very special man coming in… he’s doing a show here in town," he said. "I looked and said, ‘God, that looks like Elvis’ and the guy says, ‘That is Elvis,’ and so I got to meet him that night".

A teenage Nick suggested to Elvis a Peanut Butter & Jelly with Bacon sandwich. 'The King' tried it and loved it. It also sparked a pretty neat friendship!

Kevin Torres' Unique 2 Colorado segment.