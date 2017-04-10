2 killed in head-on crash in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 115 in Fremont County early Monday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 3:15 a.m. north of Penrose. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Colorado State Patrol told KRDO that a Florence police officer tried to pull over a man in a 1992 Nissan Sentra. The driver sped away, beginning a chase.

Officers followed the man into Penrose when deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office picked up the chase going northbound.

The suspect turned around on Highway 115, traveling soutbound when he veered into a Chevrolet Trailblazer that was traveling northbound. Both drivers were going about 85 mph at the time of the collision, KRDO reported.

The man in the Nissan was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. KRDO reported the driver in the Trailblazer was from Canon City.

The identities of the two who died have not been released.