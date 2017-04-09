Woman reportedly sexually assaulted and robbed by 2 men on CSU campus

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State University is warning students about a violent attack on campus.

A woman said she was sexually assaulted and robbed by two men near Meridian Avenue and West Pitkin Street at about 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police did not provide any details about the woman’s condition after the attack.

There was no description of the suspects, other than that they were both wearing hoodies.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CSUPD at 970.491.6425.

