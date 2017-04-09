Video shows man jumping into freezing pond to save his dog

ST. ALBERT, Alberta — A Canadian man jumped into a freezing pond to save his dog who fell through the ice. And by a sheer coincidence, a news crew happened to be there to catch it on camera.

After witnessing his dog plunge through the ice at a dog park, Duncan McIver jumped in without hesitation.

The ice gave in under his weight, as his dog struggled to keep his head above the freezing water.

And, as he was coming back, McIver plummeted through the ice once again.

Quickly, McIver and his dog trudged through shallow water, making it back to safety.

Luckily, McIver and his dog, Cosmo, are okay after the incident.

Firefighters remind people that it is dangerous to go in after your pet. The best advice would be to stay away from areas of thin ice.