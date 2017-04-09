Video shows officer throwing woman to the ground in Fort Collins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- A video going viral on Instagram shows a Fort Collins police officer slamming a woman to the ground.

In the video, you can see a woman in a black dress and heels struggling with an officer before he throws her face down on the pavement outside the Bondi Beach Bar.

The woman has been identified as 22-year-old Michaella Surat.

Police say the short video doesn't tell full story.

According to the Fort Collins Police Department, the Surat's boyfriend had been involved in a disturbance with another man at bar on Thursday night.

Police said Surat "shoulder-checked a bouncer and an officer" and tried to pull her boyfriend out of the area.

"The officers told her that her boyfriend was not free to leave but that she could go," said Sgt. Matt Johnson, with the Fort Collins Police department.

Johnson said Surat physically obstructed and struck an officer.

Johnson said officers used a "standard arrest control" technique to subdue her.

Surat was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges of third degree assault and obstructing a peace officer.

The video had been viewed more than 742,000 times within 24 hours of being posted on Instagram by Barstool Sports.