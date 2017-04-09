Toddler shot in head in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. – A toddler was shot in the head in Fountain on Sunday evening, the Fountain Police Department said.

Police said that a 3 to 4-year-old female was shot in the head in the 700 block of Progress Drive around 5:05 p.m. on Sunday.

The girl is currently being treated at Memorial Hospital, authorities said.

It is unknown how the injury occurred and police are investigating the incident.

No further information on the case was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fountain Police Department at 719-382-8555, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 634-STOP (7867).