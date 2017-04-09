× Sergio Garcia wins first major title to become 2017 Masters champion

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Sergio Garcia won his first major title, defeating Justin Rose at the 2017 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday.

The Spanish star was tied with Rose after 72 holes at nine strokes under par, forcing a sudden-death finish.

This was Garcia’s 74th start at a major. He had the most career top 10 finishes of all time with 22 before getting his first victory on Sunday, according to the Golf Channel.

Sergio Garcia: most career top-10s in majors all-time at time of 1st major victory (22) — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) April 9, 2017

Charl Schwartzel finished alone in third place at six under for the tournament. While Thomas Pieters and Matt Kuchar finished in a tie for fourth place at five under.