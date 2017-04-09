Sergio Garcia wins first major title to become 2017 Masters champion
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Sergio Garcia won his first major title, defeating Justin Rose at the 2017 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday.
The Spanish star was tied with Rose after 72 holes at nine strokes under par, forcing a sudden-death finish.
This was Garcia’s 74th start at a major. He had the most career top 10 finishes of all time with 22 before getting his first victory on Sunday, according to the Golf Channel.
Charl Schwartzel finished alone in third place at six under for the tournament. While Thomas Pieters and Matt Kuchar finished in a tie for fourth place at five under.