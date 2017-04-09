× Recall: Bat parts allegedly found in ‘Fresh Express’ prepackaged salad

ORLANDO, Fla., — One company is recalling some of its prepackaged salads sold at Walmart because they might contain parts of dead bats.

Fresh Express is voluntarily recalling its 5 oz. Organic Marketside Spring Mix after someone reported finding “extraneous animal matter” in the salad.

There is a “minimal risk of potential rabies contamination,” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website states.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all salads manufactured in the same production run are being recalled,” officials stated. “Upon receiving notification, both Walmart and Fresh Express food safety and rapid response teams, in close coordination with regulatory authorities, acted immediately to review all relevant records, launch an intensive investigation and initiate product removal and recall procedures.”

Recalled Product Details:

Organic Marketside Spring Mix – 5 oz. clear container

Production Code of G089B19 and best-if-used-by date of APR 14 2017, located on the top label

UPC Code of 6 8113132897 5 located on the bottom of the container next to the bar code

The recalled salads were distributed only to Walmart stores located in the Southeastern region of the United States, according to the FDA.

No other Marketside salads are included in the recall. Fresh Express salads are not subject to a recall, the FDA website states.

Consumers who purchased the recalled product can get full refund is available where they purchased it, or by calling the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at 800.242.5472 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time.