× Inmate who tricked police into releasing him from jail has been recaptured

BRIGHTON, Colo. — An inmate who escaped from jail in Adams County on Friday is back in custody, officials said Sunday.

Shannon Owens, 31, was released from the detention center on Friday when he presented himself as a different inmate who was actually being released, according to a statement released by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Owens was being held on a parole violation for the Colorado Department of Corrections and that he previously lived in Aurora.

The sheriff’s office said they would provide more details shortly. Refresh this page for updates.

Owens is one of two inmates who escaped in the Denver area Friday.