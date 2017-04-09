× Nuggets eliminated from playoffs

Russell Westbrook broke more than just records Sunday night at Pepsi Center against the Denver Nuggets; he also broke the home team’s heart as the Oklahoma City Thunder eliminated the Nuggets from playoff contention. Westbrook scored the buzzer-beating 3-pointer to snag a 106-105 victory, while also securing his place in history with his 42nd triple-double, beating out Oscar Robertson’s 56-year-old record. Danilo Gallinari scored a season-high 34 points to lead the Nuggets, with more than half of those points coming in the third quarter.

With the loss, the Nuggets will fall short in their chase with Portland for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.