Man killed, father wounded in gunfight over who would walk the dog

CHICAGO – A Chicago man was killed Sunday morning in an exchange of gunfire with his father during an alleged dispute over who would walk the dog, WGN reports.

The shooting took place around 8 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Woodlawn in the city’s Burnside neighborhood.

Police say the 43-year-old father was hit multiple times and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The 22-year-old son also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the hospital.

Police say the “victims shot each other after engaging in a verbal altercation” over who would walk the dog. Officers recovered two guns from the scene.