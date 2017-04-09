× Kylie Jenner goes to prom with guy who got turned down

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento teen became the most popular kid in school after getting turned down by the girl he asked to prom.

He ended up taking Kylie Jenner instead.

kylie jenner for reals went to rio prom tonight with the guy my sister turned down 😂😂 — s (@sydduhney) April 9, 2017

When Jenner and her friend Jordyn Woods showed up at Rio Americano High School’s prom on Saturday night, Albert Ochoa became an instant social media sensation.

It’s not clear how Ochoa got Jenner’s attention — his own sister was utterly shocked.

TELL ME WHY MY BROTHER TOOK KYLIE JENNER TO PROM 2NIGHT !!!!!!! — $el (@ssoochoa) April 9, 2017

Students at the prom went into total fan-girl mode when Jenner and Woods walked in.

Kylie Jenner really just came to rio prom. pic.twitter.com/sZQflHt62B — Sam Adams (@sam_adams_10) April 9, 2017

Ochoa’s sister tweeted a video of him hugging Jenner as students snapped photos and cheered.

proud to say that's my brother 😇 pic.twitter.com/zeKj9gf8gF — $el (@ssoochoa) April 9, 2017

It looks like Jenner had her own camera crew there, so maybe Ochoa will make an appearance in an episode of ‘Keeping up the Kardashians.’

Whatever happens, it sure looks like Ochoa had a night to remember.

This is Kylie jenners date pic.twitter.com/DRNSrwgCc7 — Ethan Dang (@ethandang_) April 9, 2017

Now he’s inspiring guys all over.

@albertochoa05 stayed focused and managed to get Kylie Jenner to go to prom with him… ✍🏾 taking notes — Mumen Rider 🚴🏾 (@DonTeast) April 9, 2017

So what about the girl who declined to go with Ochoa in the first place? She tweeted this:

When the guy you rejects backup for prom is @KylieJenner 😂 — Ruby (@radrubyy) April 9, 2017

Her sister later said on Twitter that she turned Ochoa’s invitation because he is her friend’s older brother.

Back in 2013, when Jenner offered tips for the “ultimate prom” to Seventeen magazine, No.3 was “choose your date very wisely.”