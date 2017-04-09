× Guns stolen in smash-and-grab at gun store in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. — Thieves crashed a car into a gun store in Arvada early Sunday morning and got away with an unknown number of weapons, the Arvada Police Department confirmed.

It happened at the Westminster Arms, which is on Wadsworth Boulevard near West 68th Avenue

The website for Westminster Arms states that they offer “new, used and custom or special order firearms.”

“In addition, we offer NFA (Class 3) items such as suppressors/silencers, short barreled rifles (SBR’s), and short barreled shotguns,” the website states.

A stolen vehicle was found the store’s parking lot, The Denver Post reported, and police are investigating whether it is involved in the robbery.

We have a crew at the scene working to confirm more information. Please refresh this page for updates.