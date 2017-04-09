Diabetic teen missing from Erie at risk of serious health problems

ERIE, Colo. — Erie Police need your help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

Patience Thompson left home without permission Friday night, her mother told FOX31 Denver..

She may be at risk because she has Type-1 diabetes and left home without enough insulin to meet her daily dose requirements, according to the Erie Police Department.

“Patience has likely been more than 24-hours without her daily dose of insulin and is at risk for serious health problems,” police said in a statement released Sunday.

Patience was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweat pants with two white stripes on one leg.

Her mother told FOX31 Patience might be in Longmont, Erie, or Lafayette.

Anyone with information is asked to call Erie Police Department through Boulder County Dispatch at 303.441.4444.