Democratic Congressman Ed Perlmutter announces he's running for governor

DENVER — Congressman Ed Perlmutter (D-Golden) has officially announced that he is running for governor of Colorado.

Perlmutter, who has represented Jefferson County in Congress since 2006, made the announcement Sunday at Natural Grocers in Golden.

The email announcing the run was accompanied by what seems like Perlmutter’s campaign logo.

Republican leaders quickly issued a statement denouncing Perlmutter’s record. The statement from the Colorado GOP chairman read, in part:

“Congressman Ed Perlmutter is a slick politician who has been occupying space in legislative chambers almost continuously for more than 20 years. After more than a decade in Congress, he has passed no significant legislation. A rubber stamp for the radical left and out of step with common-sense Colorado values, Ed Perlmutter is a perfect example of the D.C. problem that frustrates hard-working Americans.”

Perlmutter’s announcement was not necessarily a surprise after the news former Sen. Ken Salazar decided not to run.

Former State Sen. Mike Johnston is already in the race and raising money. Businessman Noel Ginsburg is also running.

On Monday, Johnston announced what he believe is a fundraising record of at least $625,000 for the first quarter.

Congressman Jared Polis has not ruled out running nor has former State Treasurer Cary Kennedy.

On the Republican side, several names have already filed paperwork to run, including former State Rep. Victor Mitchell and Araphahoe District Attorney George Brauchler.

Other rumored names include State Treasurer Walker Stapleton and former Colorado State University athletic director Jack Graham.

Gov. John Hickenlooper, who is term limited, will be in office until January 2019.