Avalanche season concludes with loss to Blues

ST. LOUIS — Sunday’s 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues officially marked the end of the Colorado Avalanche’s 2016-2017 season.

The Blues and Avs combined for 8 shots on goal, with the Blues jumping on the scoreboard first after Zach Sanford scored his fourth goal of the year in the first period.

Francois Beauchemin answered back for the Avs in the second period after firing a shot from distance. Mikko Rantanen helped the Avs gain their first lead of the game after shooting high and into the net.

The Blues were out-shot by the Avs 16-10 in the second period. The story was too good to be true, though, as the Blues put up two more goals and took away the win.

Although the season didn’t end quite how the players and fans wanted, there were still some highlights. Avs forward Mikko Rantanen’s goal in Sunday’s game assisted him in becoming the first rookie to reach the 20-goal plateau since Nathan MacKinnon in 2013-14.

The Avalanche will finish the season with the worst record in the NHL.