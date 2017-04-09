At least 36 killed in Palm Sunday church bombings in Egypt

ISIS claimed responsibility for bombings that killed 36 at two Coptic churches in Egypt on Palm Sunday — brazen strikes against a vulnerable minority on one of the most important days on the Christian calendar.

The terror group’s Amaq media wing said “a security detachment” of the Islamic State carried out the attacks on churches in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria. The bombings also left scores wounded.

CNN could not independently confirm that ISIS was behind the attacks — or had any involvement in planning them. ISIS often uses Amaq news agency to claim attacks after they have happened.