April the giraffe live cam: ‘Major movement and bulging’ in belly

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers say April the giraffe’s unborn calf is doing lots of moving around this morning!

On Sunday morning, caretakers at Animal Adventure Park said they noticed “major movement and bulging of the belly, noting the left side – appeared to have a leg, joint, neck or something sticking out!”

She may get to spend some time outside Sunday if the weather warms up, zookeepers said.

“April consumed all food offered last night,” officials stated Sunday.

The zoo’s live cam also showed her accepting treats from a keeper who cleaned up her stall Sunday morning.

An increase in appetite is a sign she might be close to going into labor, officials said.

The giraffe had barely been eating grain and hay the previous days, but herappetite increased Thursday and Friday morning.

“We have been told by other parks that mothers will sometimes feast just before the birth,” officials said. “Who knows and here is to hoping.”

April the giraffe was big and full of milk, her caretakers at Animal Adventure Park said Saturday. On Sunday the team noted further filling of the front teats.

The zoo began live-streaming the giraffe on Feb. 23 and the giraffe has gained worldwide attention as tens of thousand people watch daily, hoping to see the birth.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.