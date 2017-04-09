3-car crash sends Denver police officer and 2 others to hospital

DENVER — A Denver police officer was involved in a crash at South Wadsworth Boulevard and West Hampden Avenue Sunday.
The Denver Police Department said there were three cars involved in the crash.
Police said no one was seriously hurt but the officer and two people from the other vehicles went to the hospital for evaluation.
Investigators did not say what led up to the crash or whether anyone would be cited or charged.
We will update this article when police confirm more information.
39.649843 -105.081340